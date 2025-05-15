Integrating 14m Unemployed Youths Into Agriculture Could Earn Nigeria $50b Annually – Expert

Share

Azubike Nwokoye, Food Systems Specialist at ActionAid Nigeria, has stated that Nigeria could earn up to $50 billion annually by integrating 14 million unemployed youths into the agricultural sector.

Speaking at the National Young People’s Dialogue on Inclusive Food Systems in Abuja on Thursday, co-organized by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, ActionAid Nigeria, and supported by GIZ, Nwokoye stressed that this goal is achievable if the government promotes and implements inclusive agricultural policies at all levels.

“Improving our food systems can reduce capital flight caused by food imports and increase capital inflow through exports of food and raw materials,” he said.

He added, “Integrating 14 million unemployed youths into agriculture could inject over N21 trillion ($50.4 billion) annually into the economy, fostering employment, reducing crime, and promoting climate resilience through agroforestry and land restoration.”

Nwokoye further noted that empowering just five million youths in agriculture under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework could generate between $10 to $20 billion annually, depending on project efficiency and market access.

Senator Saliu Mustapha, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development, also highlighted the crucial role of young people in transforming agriculture.

“With their innovation, resilience, and energy, our youth are key to achieving food security and economic growth,” he said.

Mustapha expressed support for integrating youth-focused agricultural programs into existing government structures like the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) to ensure continuity and efficient use of resources.

