Integrating 14m Unemployed Youths Into Agriculture, Can Earn Nigeria $50bn Annually–Expert

A Food Systems Specialist at ActionAid Nigeria, Azubike Nwokoye, has said Nigeria can begin to earn up to $50 billion annually by Integrating 14 million unemployed youths into agriculture.

This, he said, can be possible when the government promotes and implements policies for inclusive agriculture at all levels.

Nwokoye was one of the experts who spoke at the National Young People’s Dialogue on Inclusive Food Systems, co-organized by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Production Services and Rural Development, ActionAid Nigeria, and supported by GIZ, in Abuja yesterday.

He said: “Improving our food systems can reduce capital flight through food imports and boost capital inflow through exports of food and raw materials.

Integrating 14 million unemployed youths into agriculture could inject over N21 trillion ($50.4 billion) annually into the economy, fostering employment, reducing crime, and promoting climate resilience through agroforestry and land restoration.”

He argued that empowering just five million youth in agriculture under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could generate between $10 to $20 billion annually, depending on project efficiency and market access.

Also speaking, Senator Saliu Mustapha, Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development, emphasized the critical role of young people in transforming the agricultural sector.

“With their innovation, resilience, and energy, our youth are key to achieving food security and economic growth,” he said.

Mustapha also expressed support for integrating youth-focused programs into existing government structures, such as the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), to ensure policy continuity and efficient resource use.

