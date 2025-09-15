InsurTech: NAICOM Partners Fintech Group To Accelerate Devt

Following the growing adoption of technology by operators in major sectors of the economy, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has partnered FinTech Association of Nigeria to accelerate insurance technology development in the country.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Commission said the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, last week, met with the the tech association to discuss strategies for driving digital transformation in the Nigerian insurance sector.

The meeting highlighted a shared vision to revolutionize the insurance landscape through technological innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnerships. The FinTech Association, led by Segun Aina, Africa FinTech Network President, expressed its commitment to supporting NAICOM’s efforts to modernize and expand the insurance ecosystem.

NAICOM, on its part, reaffirmed its dedication to rebuilding public trust through transparent digital solutions and protecting policyholders’ interests. The Commissioner emphasized the importance of digital adoption across the insurance industry and stressed his commitment to positioning the sector at the forefront of digital transformation. Both parties agreed on the need for continuous engagement and collaboration to achieve the Commission’s goals under the new administration.