Insurgents Have Collaborators In Government – Pastor Ifetayo

Pastor Niyi Ifetayo, in addition to heading a parish in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), is also a Communications expert. Additionally, he serves as the President of the Society of Digital Newspaper Owners of Nigeria and is the Publisher of Megastar Magazine. In this Interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, he speaks on the mass killings in the North and Middle Belt, the debates trailing the name given to the evil, as well as what the government needs to do to stop the orgies of killings

How would you describe the upsurge in insurgency in some parts of the country, which has made the United States classify Nigeria as a country of particular concern and ask the leaders to stop the genocide against Christians?

I would say killings. After all, it is being perpetrated by some evil elements among us and foreign collaborators to destabilise a part of the nation, because it is the duty of the government to protect lives and property. What has been happening, the government needs to be proactive and not reactive in terms of how they happened. Let us review what we can do to prevent such recurrence.

I was saying on one of our national television stations that we need surveillance in some of our public and private schools and an emergency number, as it is obtainable in advanced countries, that will be prompt to ask what your emergency is and review the criminal activities among us.

We have 774 local governments (areas) in Nigeria, and there’s nothing stopping government stationing armoured tanks and police posts in every local government, so by the time there is a distress call, they can quickly intercept or intervene because the kidnapping of 25 school girls is not something that you do in two minutes and disappear.

There are lots of logistics involved, so if the security agencies are active or proactive, they can still solve some of these things, and lastly, because there is no data. I stand to be corrected, those repentant Boko Haram should be sentenced so that others would not be brainwashed to take up such evil elements within society. So these killings need to stop.

In a way, you are advocating for state policing, but some of our fathers in the faith have called it genocide. Would they want to agree with you?

I don’t want to join issue with our fathers in the faith because they might have access to information that I don’t have. Also, I might have some information that one or two might not have access to.

The reason I mentioned killings, but might be more in Christian-dominated areas, is that sometimes they attack mosques, and when they attack a community, they don’t ask if this is a Christian community, and because when security is not being provided, anything can happen. Before anything can happen, there are three elements.

The subject, intentions and environment, and if these are conducive, they can perpetrate their evil, but if it is not conducive, for example, some commercial bus drivers evade LASTMA officials because the environment is not comfortable for them if they don’t have the necessary documents. Whether it is a Christian or Muslim community, all souls matter to God. They are Nigerians before they are Christians or Muslims, and because those who carry out these evils are under a religious belief and it is more towards the Christian community.

You mentioned this being carried out by a section of a particular faith. Everything points towards the Islamic faith. Do you believe it is part of the Islamization agenda, if there is any?

No. I won’t subscribe to that because Nigeria is so big. These issues too we have in the Southeast, as some people there are agitating for Biafra or saying kidnappings. Nigeria is so big and advanced for this to say you want to force your religion on another person’s faith.

I don’t see that, but it might be because some people do suffer some kind of loss or the other. After all, with interviews from those who have suffered loss, they were asked if they would convert to their religion, and of course, they are entitled to say that, because if you are saying someone needs to be converted before you can spare their lives and you can say that but, for the whole of Nigeria, I don’t see that happening.

Don’t you think that if their plans are actualised in a particular region, won’t it spread to other areas?

Yes, that is why the government needs to do the needful now by putting a stop to these killings, kidnappings and all of that. During a time in the Niger Delta, expatriates were being kidnapped. It’s happening in different tones, and they may want to add a colour to it, that it is people from a different faith that are perpetuating this evil; therefore, this is their agenda.

Sometimes, I call this economic kidnapping because you won’t hear that they kidnapped goats or chickens, and some do it just to mine some mineral resources they found in a region. Whatever it is that you do that is not legitimate is no excuse for it.

If it’s for ransom, and believe me, they have collaborators in the government, because times without number, they collect hundreds of millions, and you ask who is collecting this money. The government needs to do more in terms of tracking illicit funds because somebody can’t just wake up and become a billionaire the next day. Questions need to be asked.

Questions need to be asked because kidnappings, banditry have become an illegal booming industry. Do you believe that Nigeria may be losing the war against these insurgents? They have those who sympathise with them, and they have sponsors even within the corridors of power?

Yes, they are losing, but it can be redeemed. All of these repentant militants shame them publicly, enough of the sympathy because there is no job or poverty in the north, and that’s an excuse that is not tenable. They need to be arrested, prosecuted and sentenced.

Only a few days back, Nnamdi Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment because of terrorism. Let’s make it public. Things like if you come to my party, your sins are forgiven, we don’t need to politicise it, if not, they will lose it completely.

Should Nigeria collaborate with the US to help curtail this menace?

Records are there, especially in Africa, that if any country assists in fighting internally, the country never remains the same. What I will advocate is for them to support us in terms of technology, information, software and hardware help.

There have been insinuations that the support the US has rendered has not been effective, hence their reason for wanting to come physically, and there may be collaborators within the system. What do you think?

They can help with technology support, support our military base, which they can coordinate, weapons, and all of that is good, but coming down here to fight our war won’t be in the best interest of Nigeria at all, because before you know it, it can escalate.

I believe they can provide support since they know where the terrorists and those perpetrators are; they should just provide support.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cancelled his trip to the G20 summit to attend to these security concerns, what do. Do you think he can be on top of the situation and gain the confidence of Nigerians?

There are three things for me. Recruit more personnel. The number of security personnel guarding Nigerians is grossly inadequate. For the army, navy, and police, recruit more and provide support and welfare for them.

Our local government chairmen, instead of staying within their community, go to the state capital (I stand to be corrected) and don’t know what is really going on in their community. Secondly, there must be public prosecution of these people. Sometimes, during cases of terrorism, they hide their faces and don’t want journalists to cover. They must be allowed to cover for information purposes.

People must be informed that when you commit a crime, you pay for it. Thirdly, Surveillance is lacking, and we can’t even know what is happening in a community. It is something they can do because when it comes to winning an election, the police, army, and navy will all be involved just to win an election, but to protect the people should be a thing of concern, as well as State policing in collaboration with our local vigilantes.

As a pastor and community specialist, Rev Dachomo has brought to light these incidents in the Middle Belt and also in the north. What can the Christian Association of Nigeria, as well as its other blocs, do?

Aside from praying to God for help, there an other things like giving orientations to our members to be security conscious and also be watchful.