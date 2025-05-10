Insurgency: Zulum Presents 35 Patrol Vehicles To Izge Community

Share

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has presented 35 patrol vehicles and motorcycles to enhance the operational capabilities of the military and youth volunteers in Izge town, Gwoza Local Government Area of the State.

The provision of the vehicles is aimed at improving mobility for local security volunteers, enabling them to respond swiftly to threats and support military operations in the community.

Governor Zulum approved the release of the vehicles on Friday during an assessment visit, where he commended the Nigerian military and the local community for their gallantry in repelling recent insurgent attacks.

“I am here to examine the situation on the ground and hear directly from you what your real problems are so we can address them,” Zulum said.

“We are optimistic that, insha Allah, we shall never lose again. I want to commend the military, notwithstanding some of the comments made by some people, including myself. When we said we have started witnessing a resurgence of Boko Haram, that doesn’t mean we are belittling the Nigerian military. We are just stating the reality so that we can come together to address the looming crisis and ensure we do not lose ground,” he added.

“We shall do everything possible, insha Allah, to ensure Izge is not displaced. I want to commend the people of Izge — they are gallant and resilient. We will do whatever it takes to maintain law and order here. Tell us what needs to be done, and we shall do it,” the governor emphasized.

Governor Zulum stated that the donation of 5 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 30 motorcycles, among other logistics, was to facilitate mobility and improve operational capacity.

He also revealed plans for the gradual resettlement of displaced communities, assuring residents of continued government support in restoring peace and stability.

The governor noted that several communities, including Ashigasha, Warabe, Guduf, Wala, and many smaller villages, will soon be resettled.

Zulum was accompanied during the visit by the member representing Gwoza at the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Buba Abatcha; Head of Service, Muhammad Ghuluze; Commissioner for Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele; Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mustapha Ali Busuguma; Chief Adviser to the Governor, Mairo Mandara; and other top officials.

