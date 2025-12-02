Insurgency: Zulum Meets Islamic, Christian Clerics

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has called for unity, and tolerance among both Muslims and Christian faithful in the state. He said at a meeting with the clerics yesterday, this will help in the fight against insurgency.

The meeting brought together Islamic clerics under the Jamatul Nassurul Islam (JNI), Jamatul Uzatul Budia wa Ikamatussunah, and the Christian Association of Nigeria (NAN). Zulum said: “I urge all of us to actively speak against any voice, within or without, that seeks to divide us along religious lines.

“Let us encourage dialogue among our congregations and build bridges at every opportunity of the path ahead is one of rebuilding, not just of bricks and mortar, but of bonds and brotherhood.

“Let us walk this path together, hand in hand, faith in faith. “I welcome you all, most warmly, to this very important gathering. For over a decade, our beloved state has been bedeviled by acts of insurgency and terrorism that has tested our resilience, fractured our families, and challenged our humanity