Insurgency; Zulum Distributes 50 Vehicles, 300 Motorcycles To Army, Vigilantees, Hunters CJTF

To enhance the relative peace recorded in the state, the Borno State Government has distributed 50 Hilux vehicles 300 motorcycles to the Nigerian Army, Vigilante, hunters and Civilian Joint Tasjsforce (CJTF) and other security operatives in the state.

Presenting the vehicles to the Army, hunters and CJTF at the Government House, Maiduguri on Friday, Governor Babagana Zulum said “In all we are distributing 50 vehicles, 30 to the military, 10 hunters and 10 to CJTF, while 300 motorcycles 75 to be given CJTF, 10 Agrorangers and 30 to hunters and the remaining 190 the Army but all the motorcycles should be under the custody of the Army for proper monitoring”.

” I want to reiterate that these motorcycles will be handed over to the Army to distribute to the CJTF, hunters. I want the Army to take custody and to be monitored through Army formations and units”, he added.

Zulum said ” I urge you to completely degrade the remnant of the insurgents, those kidnapping and attacking farmers and communities are not Boko Haram. So with these vehicles and motorcycles, I urge you to pursue them to their hideouts and deny them freedom of action. We are committed to ending this crisis

Also speaking, the theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Gold Chibuisi assured the Governor that the vehicles and motorcycles would be made to be utilized for the purpose intended.

” I want to assure the government and the people of Borno state and the Northeast at large that the military is determined to completely deal with the remnant Boko Haram insurgents “, General Chibuisi said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary, Borno State Security Trust Fund (BOSTF), Alh. Shettima Marte said ” the Fund was established in 2019 by the state House of Assembly Law No 4 and we have intervened by providing security vehicles, gadgets dusels among others.

“Today’s occasion is a grand one because of the quantum of the vehicles and motorcycles, we presenting 50 vehicles and 300 motorcycles to the Army, CJTF and hunters”, Matte said.

While appreciating the Government, the Chairman Hunters Association, Borno state, MaiGana Mai Durma assured that they would work day and night to ensure that we fish out Boko Haram and those terrorist people at the outskirts of Maiduguri and its environs.

Mai Durma said “Our main challenge has been mobility but thank God, the Governor has assisted us with vehicles and motorcycles. I want to assure Governor Babagana Zulum that we pursue Boko Haram and their hideouts until we wipe out all criminals. “