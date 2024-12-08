Insurgency: We’ve Recorded Resounding Success In Niger – Army

Share

…Tasks other security Agencies for an end to insurgency

Nigerian Army has over the weekend disclosed that it has recorded resounding success over insurgency in Niger State.

Making this disclosure at the 2024 Joint West African Social Activities (WASA) co-hosted by the Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA) and 31 Artillery Brigade, in Minna Military Cantonment, the Commander TRADOC, Nigerian Army, Major General Kelvin Aligbe commended the troops for their excellent performance in the fight against banditry and insurgency in the state.

Major General Kelvin Aligbe who was the Special Guest of Honour at the 2024 WASA, said despite the complex security operating environment in Niger state, the Nigerian Army has recorded quite a resounding success.

According to him “I have no doubts that the Brigade and Units in Niger state are set to consolidate the operational gains made so far with an all-embracing commitment to maintain the tempo for prompt response to the security challenges.”

He also called on all security agencies to maintain the level of synergy and collaboration which he said is pivotal to achieving overall security success.

He added that insurgency in Niger state has been dislodged, adding that the war against insurgency is well on course steadily and effectively in the country.

Furthermore, he expressed appreciation to the COAS, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede for providing the needed support for the operations and welfare of personnel.

In his welcome remarks, the commander of 31 Artillery Brigade NA Brigadier General Hamidu Dahiru Bobbo described WASA as a veritable social gathering to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the diverse tribes and tongues from the six Geo-Political Zones in the country.

He said WASA is also promoting unity in diversity just as it is also a platform for officers and soldiers to unwind after a very vigorous and rigorous task in defending the nation’s territorial integrity all year round.

Highlights of the event were a cultural display by different ethnic groups, entertainment and presentation of awards to deserving personnel and lightening of the campfire.

