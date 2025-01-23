Insurgency: UK Reaffirms Strong Defence Ties With Nigeria

Share

The UK Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence Lord Vernon Coaker has reaffirmed the longstanding defence partnership between his country and Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

Coaker, who is on a working visit to Nigeria, stated this at the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Maiduguri yesterday.

The minister, accompanied by other senior officials of the UK government, emphasised the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two nations to address security challenges.

