New Telegraph

January 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Insurgency: UK Reaffirms…

Insurgency: UK Reaffirms Strong Defence Ties With Nigeria

The UK Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence Lord Vernon Coaker has reaffirmed the longstanding defence partnership between his country and Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

Coaker, who is on a working visit to Nigeria, stated this at the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Maiduguri yesterday.

The minister, accompanied by other senior officials of the UK government, emphasised the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two nations to address security challenges.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Niger Tanker Explosion Truly Heartbreaking – Obi
Read Next

Benue: Alia Launches Solar-Powered Irrigation Pumps
Share
Copy Link
×