Insurgency: Troops Recovered 5,083 Weapons, Ammunition in 1 Week

…Recovered Stolen Products Worth Over N2bn

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said troops undertaking kinetic operations across the six geo-political groups recovered 378 assorted weapons, as well as 4,705 ammunition, in the last one week. It further added that during the period under review, the troops neutralised 254 terrorists, arrested 264 others, and recovered stolen crude and other illegally-refined products worth N2,602,902,800.00.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday added that “The ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations have prevent- ed these evil elements from accomplishing their strategic objectives.

“Accordingly, the armed forces will continue to degrade their ability to carry out small scale attacks which are intended to create panic in localities across operational theatres in the country. “During the week under review troops recorded the following; troops neutralised 254 and arrested 264 of them.

Troops also arrested 104 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 73 kidnapped hostages. “In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Two Billion Six Hundred and Two Million Nine Hundred and Two Thousand and Eighty Hundred Naira (N2,602,902,800.00) only.