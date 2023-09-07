Insurgency In North East Cost Nigeria $100bn In 13 Years –UNICEF

The insurgency ravaging North-eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe has cost Nigeria $100 billion, a new report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed.

The report which was released yesterday in Abuja also revealed that the Nigerian economy shrank by 2.5 per cent in 2021, thus making it smaller than it would have been without the conflict. UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, while providing a detailed information of the devastating economic impact of the ongoing armed conflict in North East Nigeria, noted that the data collected illustrated how violence and grave violations against children have led to a dire economic downturn which has affected both the region and the entire country.

Munduate who stated that the survey brought a harrowing reality of the years of crisis into sharp focus, regretted that the greatest tragedy lies in the impact of the crisis on the disruption of children’s education, violation of their basic rights in un- quantifiable volume.

She said: “Even if we anticipate a reduction in conflict effects over the next 10 years, the Nigerian economy still faces profound cumulative losses. “The scary effect of this drawn-out conflict may inhibit the economy from achieving its full potential, putting the nation’s future prosperity in jeopardy.

“The time to act is now. The future of our children and our nation’s economic growth are at stake. We must prioritise peace and the protection of children’s rights to ensure a brighter future for Nigeria. “Each statistic in the report represents a child, a future, a hope. Beyond the staggering figures, there’s a compelling call to action. We cannot ignore it. The stakes are simply too high.”