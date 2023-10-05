Insurgency: DHQ Organises Lecture for Troops Battling Boko Haram

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has lectured troops on kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to counterterrorism and counterinsurgency in the North East.

Speaking at the three-day lecture at the Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri yesterday, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj-Gen. Gold Chibuisi said the kinetic approach alone cannot end in- surgency, stressing that it takes both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to win a war.

Chibuisi, represented by Maj-Gen. Olatujumbo Bello, said: “This lecture is to avail the troops the opportunity to know soft and hard approach to counterterrorism and counterinsurgency and I’m hopeful that at the end of the day you be well-equipped to fight Boko Haram.”

Team leader Brig.-Gen. Mar- tias Erebuku commended the troops for their contributions to national development. Erebulu said: “The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) really appreciates your contributions to the counterinsurgency in the North East.”

He said the team would also visit Nagumeri and Gubio to present educational materials to pupils in the area as part of civil-military relations by the DHQ.