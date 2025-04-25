Insurgency: Defense Minister, Service Chiefs Visit Borno

Share

The Minister of Defense, Muhammadu Badaru, alongside the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other service chiefs, were in Maiduguri on Friday for an operational assessment of the ongoing counterinsurgency efforts in the Northeast.

The high-level delegation visited the Theatre Command Headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri, where they held a closed-door meeting with the Theatre Commander and other top military officers.

Speaking after the meeting, Defense Minister Badaru stated that the visit was aimed at evaluating the progress made in the war against Boko Haram and exploring strategies to bring the conflict to a decisive end.

“We are here on an operational visit to assess the ongoing war against Boko Haram and see how we can improve on current efforts to end this war before the end of this year,” Badaru said.

“So far, we are satisfied with the ongoing operations, but we will further strategize on deploying more equipment and personnel to ensure a swift conclusion.”

He emphasized the importance of collaboration with the Borno State Government and other state authorities in the region, saying: “We are here to see how we can collectively work with the Borno State Government and other governors in the Northeast to end this war.”

Addressing troops at the theatre headquarters, Badaru conveyed a message from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending their dedication and sacrifices.

“The President appreciates your efforts and urges you to do even more to ensure this insurgency is brought to an end this year. Can you do this for me? Thank you,” the minister said.

Later, during a courtesy call at the Government House in Maiduguri, Hon. Badaru assured Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to addressing security challenges across the country.

He praised the Borno State Government for its consistent support to the military in the fight against insurgency.

In response, Governor Zulum commended President Tinubu, the military, and all security agencies for their efforts and pledged continued support from the state to ensure lasting peace in the region.

