Insurgency: Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger’s Delegates In Maiduguri 

A delegation from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Republic and other research and peace building instructions were on Saturday gathered in Maiduguri, Borno State on a study mission of Borno Model of peace building with a view to replicate it in their various countries across the Sahel region for sustainable pace.

Speaking to the delegation at Government House, Governor Babagana Zulum said there are about 300,000 repentant Boko Haram members and their families who surrendered themselves and are under the custody of the state government.

Highlighting reasons why the Borno Model was successful, Governor Zulum said, “The model was successful because there was a trust between the public and the government; the victims were also supported and resettled.

He commended the federal Government, the military cooperation, and Operation Safe Corridor for the eradication and reintegration process.

Earlier, the leader of the team, Brigadier General Yusuf Ali, said they were in the state to study the Borno model and its success and challenges with a view to replicate it in their various countries.

Also, the Chief of Defense Staff, Special Adviser, Hon Aliyu Ibrahim said the team are non political, and had a team with the CDS, Office of National Security Adviser and among other agencies before coming to Maiduguri.

