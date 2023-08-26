Insurgency: BOSG Distributes 50 Vehicles, 300 Motorcycles to Army, Others

To enhance the relative peace recorded in the state, the Borno State government has distributed 50 Hilux vehicles, 300 motorcycles to the Nigerian Army, vigilantes, hunters and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and other security operatives in the state.

Presenting the vehicles at the Government House, Maiduguri on Friday, Governor Babagana Zulum, said: “in all, we are distributing 50 vehicles; 30 to the military, 10 hunters and 10 to CJTF, while 300 motorcycle; 75 to be given to CJTF, 10 Agro rangers and 30 to hunters and the remaining 190 to the Army. “But all the motorcycles should be under the custody of the Army for proper monitoring.

“I want to reiterate that these motorcycles will be handed over to the Army to distribute to the CJTF and hunters. “I urge you to completely degrade the remnants of the insurgents, those kidnapping and attacking farmers and communities are not Boko Haram.

“So with these vehicles and motorcycles, I urge you to pursue them to their hideouts and deny them freedom of actions. We are committed to ending this crisis.” Also speaking, the theater Commander Operation, Hadin Kai, Major-General Gold Chibuisi, assured the governor that the vehicles and motorcycles will be utilised for the purpose intended.