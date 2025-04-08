Share

The Borno State Expanded Special Security Council has urged the Federal Government and the military to intensify efforts to curtail renewed Boko Haram attacks targeting military formations, civilians and increased incidents of kidnapping across the State and the wider region.

The Council issued a seven-point resolution on Tuesday, which was read to Journalists by the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar.

According to Tar, “The Council, after exhaustive deliberations, expressed deep concern over the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in Borno State.

“These attacks, which have targeted military formations and critical infrastructure—resulting in the dislodgement of key facilities are both worrisome and disturbing.

“The Council, therefore, calls on the Federal Government and the Armed Forces to intensify support for ongoing counter-insurgency operations.”

He further said that heads of security agencies in the State assured the Council of their commitment to increasing efforts within available resources to end the insurgency.

In a bid to enhance food security, the Council called on the Borno State Government to clear more land to enable communities to engage in the 2025 rainy season farming.

It stressed that food security is the best form of security, rather than communities relying solely on palliatives and handouts.

The Council also commended the Borno State Government for resettling over 100 communities and pledged support to facilitate the resettlement of more communities in 2025.

It further urged the Federal Government to assist in the resettlement of refugees currently residing in neighboring areas.

In addition, the Council called on the State government to ban illegal tree felling and promote the planting of economic trees to combat desertification and climate change.

On the role of local security groups, the resolution acknowledged existing challenges with the involvement of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters, and vigilantes in the fight against insurgency.

The Council, however, recommended that the military and other security agencies provide them with proper training to enhance their effectiveness in supporting ongoing operations.

