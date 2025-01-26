Share

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the support given to the military that made the recent advancement on terrorism possible coupled with his administration’s strategy against terrorist financiers in the country that is yielding positive results.

The APC chieftain made these remarks while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said the achievements recorded in the last few weeks showed that the military has taken the bulls by the horns to quench the insurgency in our land.

The handling of Bello Turji, the terrorist challenging Nigeria to a fight, has revealed that the military has the capacity to deal with terrorists.

He applauds Tinubu’s recent remarks that his administration had been targeting the financial backbone of terrorist groups in the country. It was quite instructive and a bold step towards clearing the country of violent crimes.

Oyintiloye said that the president’s speech at the opening of the 2025 National Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation (AML/CFT/CPF) Summit in Abuja that more than 100 terrorist financiers had been convicted in the last two years was a commendable feat in the fight against terrorism.

He urged the president not to relent in his pursuit against terrorism and its financiers, adding that most of the troubled parts of the country have started witnessing relative peace.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), also commended the military and other security agencies on their brave fight against the terrorist groups and bandits in the country.

He appreciated their efforts towards the security situation in the country, which had tremendously improved in recent times.

“I want to adore the president for his efforts at minimising the challenge of insecurity in the country.

“The president’s strategy of crippling the financiers of terrorist groups in the country has resulted in relative peace in many of the troubled states in the country.

“I also commended the military, the National Security Adviser, and other security agencies for restoring Nigerians hope in the country’s security architecture,” he said.

He, however, appealed that all securities agencies must not rest on their oars until they completely eradicate or decimate the criminals, causing Nigerians untold hardship.

“But I feel the military should be more hard on the terrorists and stop these criminals at an early stage before they assumed larger than life, Lord of the Jungle’s posture. Turji nearly carved a country out of Nigeria for himself until the military reduced him to nothing,” Oyintiloye said.

Oyintiloye urged Nigerians to continue to support the president and the security agencies, adding that the country is already on the path of restoration.

He said that with acts of faith, patriotism, honesty, and positive minds on the part of Nigerians, the country would rise again.

