Insurgency: Alarming Military Loses

Never in the history of the Nigeria Army did the nation suffer huge manpower deaths than what is going on today in the troubled parts of the North-East and North-West Geo-Political Zones – it is obvious that the military high command must change tactics as a matter of urgency.

The terrorists seem to be emboldened the more even with the presence of American support. This crisis that has consumed generals and other top level officers has become a national embarrassment that should give the Federal Government sleepless nights. In February, the Army faced attacks from all corners. On the 19th, a military base in Borno State suffered casualties following a raid by Boko Haram and ISWAP labelled fighters. At the end, eight soldiers lost their lives while 23 were seriously wounded.

In the next forty eight hours, the criminals also stormed another military base in Garaha, Adamawa State. When citizens expected federal forces to wipe out the enemy, the Army continued to suffer losses. Another serviceman was killed in Kukawa, Borno State. It is no more news that gallant soldiers are being wasted on a regular basis.

What appears to make headlines is when the attackers change location and cause more carnage. More striking about these setbacks is that the attacks are so well coordinated making military intelligence appear ineffective. And this brings to the fore the policy of reforming terrorists and pushing them back into the system as members of the security agencies.

One account says, a repentant Boko Haram element was found on the road guarding a military checkpoint. The idea of deradicalization may have its advantages but obviously most of the ambushes and attacks on the military were based on insider information. We have to understand the dilemma of some of the brave soldiers who do not know who the real enemies are.

Strategic reasoning should take precedence over politics. Now is the time to adopt state policing as the new normal. Take the North-East, for instance. Many of the Boko Haram fighters come from families and are well known by their neighbours. It will probably be more tasking for a Kanuri to kill a fellow Kanuri while claiming to fight the state. Officers and men who have borne the brunt of the war on terror in Borno and Yobe states came from other ethnic backgrounds.

A Brig-Gen. Musa Uba from Kano or LtCol. Abu Ali, from Kogi State would definitely not gain the same sympathy as a Monguno or Babagana. State police is the way to go. Some of the repentant terrorists claimed they were conscripted and had no option. These are willing tools that should be converted to serve the State police. Politicians must begin to think out of the box if they really want to change the narrative.

The idea of deradicalization may have its advantages but obviously most of the ambushes and attacks on the military were based on insider information

There is no doubt that some politicians are also benefitting from the war on insurgency. Questions should be asked about contact between the terrorists and those in government who despatch billions of naira as ransom in the forests. We are clearly convinced that some of those who are quick to go into negotiations with bandits also benefit from the booty. Unfortunately, money matters to such people more than the lives of soldiers.

In other words, this long battle that began in 2008 may not end so soon. Reports of troops’ inability to take action in some cases, when alerted to impending attacks, are common place. The soldiers withdraw instead of moving in to save people in distress. In that short period of security lapse, mayhem is visited on communities, only for the same soldiers to return to their duty post after the deed had been done.

The Federal Government has the responsibility of equipping the military beyond the capacity of Boko Haram and ISWAP. These criminals are upgrading themselves and their armouries. The fight is no longer just about bullets and guns. Mortars and bombs as well as drones, are also in their possession. When terrorists employ dollars and pounds to lure young men into crime, the government’s response should go beyond recruiting hunters and civilian Joint Task Force (JTF).

That method is nearly as bad as sending people on suicide errands. What Nigerians want to hear tomorrow is not the number of Tucano jets purchased from the United States or the number of American troops moving to Bauchi and other parts of the troubled North. The good news would be that hundreds of Lakurawa fighters have been eliminated in the North-West. A powerful country like Nigeria should not be recording a high mortality rate among its forces in a war that has lasted for so long unnecessarily.

Yes, because all those who claimed that Boko Haram was in the interest of the North in the Goodluck Jonathan years are the same people who did not complain when President Muhammadu Buhari failed to secure the country for eight years. The pain in all this, is that the politicians who used terrorism to bargain for selfish proportions are not feeling the heat as much as innocent soldiers who continue to face danger regularly. The situation is so bad that not all dead soldiers are accounted for. Some come back in body bags, many are buried in unmarked graves, their mangled remains lowered by caterpillars.