Insurgency: 2024 Year Of Oriented Results In Fight Against Banditry – Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Toareed Lagbaja has pledged that the coming year will be more result-oriented in the fight to end insecurity.

Lagbaja stated this on the sidelines at the 8 Division headquarters, Giginya Barracks, Sokoto on Monday during the celebration of Christmas and New Year in advance.

Lagbaja also said that the Nigerian Army leadership is poised to ensure more result-oriented operations in the coming year.

According to him, the leadership is redesigning responsive measures towards sustaining its successive feats against insecurity.

” We will intensify measures at ensuring the efficiency of our officers and men through tangible and intangible methods to strengthen our operations across the country.”

According to him, the Nigerian Army will drive a systemic induction of combatant enablers for effective results-oriented operations as well as boost the morale of troops.

The Army Chief also expressed confidence that the resilience and steadfastness of the military in tackling insecurity would bring peace and stability to citizens.

He noted that Sokoto and the North West environment will be stable such that it will guarantee normalcy for citizens to go about their legitimate activities without security threats or harassment.

While appealing to all and sundry to passionately support our course towards securing the country by availing us of the necessary intelligence.

“We are duty bound to do something to save lives and property as well protect the territorial integrity of the country”, he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the GOC 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major General Godwin Mutkut said the Division was impressed by the practical approach and drive by the COAS at enhancing the operations of NA Divisions across the country.

” Our focus on that is timely in support of our operations particularly in the Sokoto and the NorthWest. We are appreciative of the additional forward operations bases you have established. We have one here at Illela. The 248 Recce Batallion.

Mutkut who is also the theatre Commander of the North West Joint Task Force of Operation ” Hadarin Daji” noted that the 8 Division had benefitted tremendously from the attention of the COAS with the provision of accommodation, 7.5KVA transformer, tarring of connecting roads within the Division as well construction of forward operations buildings among other support facilities for the Army.