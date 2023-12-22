Insurgency: 140,000 Terrorists Voluntarily Surrendered – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has said a total of about 140,000 terrorists have so far voluntarily surrendered to the military since the fight against insurgency in the country started.

General Musa who spoke on Friday when he visited the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, however, acknowledged that violent crimes in the country have now moved beyond the realm of ideology to economic motivation, where criminals make huge sums of money through kidnappings, and banditry, among other crimes.

He called for the support of the public in the war against insurgency, terrorism, and banditry, stressing that the war is a collective endeavour of all Nigerians to defeat criminal elements challenging the sovereignty of the country.

The CDS noted that the challenges of asymmetric warfare being waged by the military, are people-centric where both the military and the criminals are fighting for the hearts and minds of Nigerians.

“This is part of the lines of operations that we are conducting to build synergy between the armed forces and members of the public and there is nowhere to start better than where information emanates from,” he said.

He told the minister that the visit was part of the non-kinetic operations to build synergy between the military and the media.

General Musa added that strategic communication is a key component in the war against terror as most of the terrorists were brainwashed to take up arms against their country, stating that through strategic communication and advocacy, the military was able to influence some of the terrorists to lay down their arms and surrender to the authorities.

Alhaji Idris on his part, assured that the Federal Government would build a strong national identity and united front against violent crimes in the country.

The minister in a statement by his special assistant Rabiu Ibrahim, added that the surest way to counter the wave of crime is to instill a sense of patriotism in Nigerians.

“The concept of nationalism, nationhood, and patriotism must return, for us to have the unity and prosperity that all of us seek.

“We have seen a gradual erosion of our values – those values need to be reclaimed and we have to recover our senses as Nigerians.

“We need to go back to the drawing board and see where we got it wrong with the aim of getting it right this time around,” he said.

Alhaji Idris pledged the collaboration of his ministry with the military in the fight against insurgency, adding, “There is no way you can successfully fight this war without a frontal role for the Nigerian media and Nigerians themselves.”

He regretted that violent crimes have adversely impacted the image of the country, and assured that his ministry would bear the responsibility to manage and reshape the narrative about the country.

He also stressed the need for information management, which he said, is critical to the fight against insurgency.

The minister disclosed that his ministry would soon launch a campaign of national rebirth as a deliberate effort to instil a renewed sense of patriotism among the citizens.

“Some of those things that we are talking about will take centre stage early next year when the president, hopefully, will lead the campaign of national rebirth. We want to talk about this concept of citizenship again,” he said.

He requested the military to reintroduce the programme of embedding journalists in military operations to provide firsthand insight into the theatre of operations thereby fostering a more informed and balanced narrative.