Insurfeel Initiative donates N4.8m cover to clerics at annual thanksgiving

Insurfeel Initiative has continued to touch more lives through its insurance cover donations, as a Pastor and an Imam were gifted policies with benefits worth N4.8 million. The beneficiaries, Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Elim Parish, Atiku Olalekan and Imam Anuoluwapo Central Mosque, Ganiyu Amodu, were gifted the cover at the 2024 Jejelaye Community Development Association (CDA) Annual Thanksgiving, which held at the Community located in Ogungbade, Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State. The Chairman of the CDA, Shola Babalola, at the event applauded the gesture by Insurfeel Initiative, stating that insurance donation would help the uninsured and uninformed to understand and benefit from insurance which remains one of the best tools to mitigate risks. He implored the clerics to educate their congregations on the need to protect their lives and properties with insurance, especially now that it is becoming difficult to replace lost items due to the economic situation.

The Promoter of Insurfeel Initiative, Chuks Udo Okonta, thanked the clerics for their contributions to mankind through their spiritual teachings, whilst imploring them to educate their congregations how they can safeguard their future through insurance. He noted that clerics had a lot to offer in the promotion of financial inclusion, stressing that with proper insurance education, the society would reduce poverty, esteem prosperity and entrench good wellbeing for mankind. According to him, the cover provides N200,000 for Medical Expenses; N850,000 for Permanent Disability; N850,000 for Death and N500,000 for Personal Liability. Imam Ganiyu Amodu appreciated Jejelaye CDA and Insurfeel Initiative for the gesture, whilst encouraging the public to embrace and fear God.

He prayed for the community and the nation, requesting God to assist all leaders to enable them lead the nation to lofty heights. Pastor Atiku Olalekan, also appreciated the community and Insurfeel Initiative for the insurance cover, stating that insurance remains an essential tool in the fight against poverty. He prayed for the community and entire mankind, asking God to do new things that would make life comfortable for people. Managing Director Universal Insurance Plc, Benedict Ujoatuonu, said Insurfeel was the best initiative in driving insurance penetration.