Insurers, Pension Operators Advised On Informal Sector Coverage

As investments in the informal sector of the economy keep growing, operators in the insurance and pension industries have been advised to devise strategies to enable them provide proper coverage for the investors.

Speaking in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Arthur Stevens Asset Management Limited, Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, said the failure of the two sectors to attain their financial standing in the economy was due to their shortcoming with regard to getting more investments into their net.

Amolegbe, who disclosed this at the 10th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE), challenged operators in the sectors to come up with strategies that will bring the full informal sector under insurance and pension coverage.

He noted at the event with the theme, “Strengthening Pension and Insurance Framework for Better Economy” that the informal sector constituted about 70 million Nigerian working population. He identified the two sectors as key sub-sectors of the financial services industry of the economy that have capacity to accumulate long term investible funds.

He however, regretted that both sectors for years, have been suffering from under development due to lack of public confidence and trust as well as poor awareness of the value of the sectors on the part of the public. Highlighting the underdeveloped nature of the two sectors, Amolegbe said pension and insurance coverage remained low, observing that only 26.3 per cent of Nigerian workers had access to pension plan and health Insurance in 2023 largely due to the high number of informal sector workers in the country.

“Approximately 92 per cent of Nigeria’s employed population works in the informal sector, voluntary Micro pension scheme adoption has been low as of December 2024. Micro pension registration was barely 172.936 six years after the introduction of the scheme, for the inclusion of the informal sector,” he said.

On insurance performance, he said: “Nigeria’s insurance penetration remains largely low at less than 1.0 per cent compared to South Africa ‘s 11.54 per cent, Namibia’s 7.41 per cent Morocco’s 4.10 per cent, Kenya’s 2.25 per cent and the global average of 6.8 per cent.”

To address the problem, he said the operators’ first step towards capturing the informal sector into insurance and pension fold was to rebuild their confidence and trust towards the sector. He said this was necessary because without regaining their confidence they could not be captured into pension and insurance nets because they would not want to put their money where they could not easily access it.

He also urged operators of the two sectors to device simple and different system of enrolling the informal sector operators into the system using modern technology. He said operators of pension sector should begin to think how to establish micro PFAs and operate such firms in areas where micro people live.

He urged insurance operators to use the opportunity of publicity created by the NIIRA 2025 to promote financial literacy among young Nigerians and make people have feelings for savings through insurance and pensions. Highlighting statistics on the performance of the two sectors between 2020 and 2024 Amolegbe said: “The pension and insurance sectors have recorded substantial growth, positioning them as critical pillars for economic stability and capital market deepening.

“Total pension assets reached over N23 trillion in 2025, equivalent to approximately 8.6 per cent of GDP. Between 2020 and 2024, public sector contributions rose by 71.7 per cent to N5.89 trillion, while private sector contributions grew by 65.7 per cent to N5.42 trillion.

“In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, contributions totaled N342.23 billion, with total Assets under Management standing at N22.51 trillion. Retirement Savings Account registrations rose by 14.8 per cent over five years to 10.58 million accounts, and the Micro Pension Plan attracted N1.06 billion in cumulative contributions, highlighting the untapped potential of the informal sector.

” He noted that the insurance industry achieved a 56 per cent increase in gross written premiums in 2024, reaching N1.562 trillion, with the non-life segment accounting for N1.1 trillion and the life segment N470 billion. Industry assets rose by 46.1 per cent to N3.9 trillion, while market capitalisation climbed 41 per cent to N1.2 trillion.

“Net claims paid totaled N622 billion, with growth driven by fire, oil, gas, and group life products.” He, however, noted that penetration remained below one per cent far behind regional peers such as South Africa, Namibia, Morocco, and Kenya. He highlighted benefits of pension as driving long term investment, reducing poverty level among the elderly, promoting social stability and reducing dependency on family and government.”

He also highlighted insurance benefits as mitigating financial risks, and enabling businesses to invest and grow with confidence, promoting economic stability by compensating losses from unforeseen events and attracts foreign investment by offering risk coverage, boosting capital inflows among other benefits.