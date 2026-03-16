Insurers Move To Explore Opportunities In Healthcare Financing

Following increasing investment benefits in the heath sector, Nigerian underwriters have decided to explore the opportunities by expanding participation in healthcare financing beyond the traditional health maintenance organisation model.

Disclosing this in Lagos at the 20th meeting of the Insurers’ Committee, the group noted that such move could significantly deepen insurance penetration in the country.

The Committee, which deliberated on a number of issues, also resolved that companies seeking to underwrite government risks may now be required to demonstrate active participation in government bond business.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Chairperson of the Communication and Stakeholders Engagement SubCommittee of the Insurers’ Committee, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said the underwriterr were urged to strengthen their involvement in issuing government bonds, a key financial guarantee used to secure public contracts.

They noted that insurers without evidence of participating in bond business may no longer be eligible to secure insurance contracts from government institutions.

Nwachukwu said the policy was part of a broader effort to encourage insurers to take up greater responsibility in supporting government-backed infrastructure and development projects.

She explained that government bond instruments, which serve as financial guarantees for contractors executing public projects, are critical to ensuring accountability and protecting public funds.

According to her, the industry has now confirmed that insurers will need to provide proof that they actively underwrite government bond business before they can participate in public sector insurance contracts.

The move, she noted, is designed to deepen market capacity in the bond segment while ensuring insurers contribute more directly to national economic development through risk guarantees for infrastructure and commercial activities.

Beyond the bond policy, the meeting also reviewed the progress of three working groups established under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act implementation committee, namely the compulsory insurance, digitalisation and financial inclusion working groups.

The groups presented recommendations aimed at strengthening the industry’s operational framework and expanding insurance penetration.