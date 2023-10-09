Insurer expands operation to agric coverage

KBL Insurance Limited as part of its expansion plans has secured the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)’s go-ahead to provide services in that sector. With this approval, the firm has introduced Poultry Insurance, Multiperil Crop Insurance, Livestock Insurance, Fish Farm Insurance, Farm Property and Produce Insurance as well as Area Yield Index Based Agric Insurance, which will enable it to take agricultural insurance to the next level and provide farmers necessary financial protection against losses.

Whether by natural perils or some unforeseen disasters that affect profitable productivity, such as drought, excessive moisture, hail, frost, wind and wildlife and other diseases, the underwriter said there is adequate relief now in place for practitioners in the Agro Business Industry in the country, when the unexpected happens. Addressing participants at the Poultry Association of Nigeria’s 2023 South-East Poultry Summit and Expo, which held recently in Enugu South-eastern Nigeria, Chris Nwachukwu Ezea, Head, Agric Insurance at KBL Insurance Limited said: “What we are bringing to the market is in alignment with our Company’s strategic objectives and core values. We give our clients first-class treatment that they have never been seen elsewhere. It is in tandem with our critical business pillars of professionalism, proactiveness and prompt response to requests as well as timely settlement of claims.”