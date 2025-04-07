Insurer Advocates Financial Planning In Early Stage Of Life

Share

Managing Director/ CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Mr. Stephen Alangbo, has advocated for financial planning in the early stages of one’s life to avoid crisis in future.

Alangbo, who stated this during the panel discussion at the 2025 BusinessToday Annual Conference in Lagos, emphasised that financial planning should begin early in life, as many young people underestimate the importance of insurance.

The event themed “Banking on The Future: Youths, Pension & Insurance Penetration,” provided a thought-provoking platform to drive awareness and innovation in financial security solutions, particularly among the younger generation.

The Cornerstone Insurance boss, who featured as a dis – tinguished panelist, provided critical insights into the role of insurance and pension in securing financial stability across different life stages.

According to him, “there’s a common misconception that insurance is something you consider much later in life.

However, the reality is that financial security starts with the right decisions made early. “Even at 18, life insurance can serve as a protective shield for the investments your parents have made in you.”

He stressed the pressing need for more actuaries in Nigeria to enhance risk assessment and ensure the long-term sustainability of the insurance sector.

riving insurance industry relies on skilled actuaries to model and manage risk effectively. We must cultivate more professionals in this space,” he urged.

He further advised workingage individuals (21-60 years) to make financial security a prior – ity, rather than succumbing to fleeting material desires.

