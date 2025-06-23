Insurance Week: CIIN Initiates Aggressive Awareness Campaign

Share

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has reinforced its awareness campaign mechanism aimed at deepening insurance penetration across the country.

The campaign to be carried out during the Insurance Week event involves several activities including an insurance awareness walk, outreach programs, and a hackathon competition.

Speaking on the initiative, CIIN President, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, revealed that the event, themed:“Insurance For All: Securing Nigeria’s Future,” would take place from June 28 to July 4, 2025, in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

The week-long celebration aims to promote insurance awareness, stakeholder engagement, and industry collaboration.

A mascot, Niko, for the event, has also been unveiled. According to details of the programme, the week commences on Saturday, June 28, with an insurance awareness walk from NEM Insurance Plc head office, at Obanikoro, along Ikorodu Road and terminates at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

However, the formal opening ceremony slated for June 30, will take place at Nigerian Insurers House located at Saka Tinubu Street on Victoria Island, Lagos, followed by an insurance awareness campaign on July 1, at selected secondary schools and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to Ilori, Insurance Week will be an annual programme designed to boost the industry’s visibility, educate the public on insurance benefits, and foster professional growth.

Chairman of the Insurance Week Organising Committee, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, commended Ilori for initiating the programme and urged stakeholders to support the initiative.

He called on all stakeholders in the insurance industry to support the initiative, which is aimed at growing insurance business and deepening penetration. The Institute is also set to reward individuals who are promoting insurance culture at this year’s Insurance Week.

