Insurance vs Rangers: Winners To Get N2.5m From Afrinvest

…Edo govt rallies support for home team

Ahead of the Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin match against Rangers International of Enugu, Afrinvest West Africa has promised a sum of N2.5m prize to the winning team.

The match slated for Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Edo State, falls within the Match Day 17 of the Nigeria Premier Football League. The match, which kicks off at 4 pm, will be watched by millions of football lovers across the country and beyond.

Speaking on the need to support the team, the Group Managing Director, Afrinvest West Africa, Ike Chioke, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the youth towards achieving their life goals.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who is the founder of Afrinvest – Official Jersey Sponsor of Rangers – is rallying support for the Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin.

Sports analysts lauded Obaseki’s support for sports development and insisted that Saturday’s match accentuated his unalloyed commitment to sports development and youth empowerment.

According to Chioke, the winning team will get N2.5m cash from Afrinvest, while the loser will get N500,000.

“In the event of a draw, each of the two teams will get N1m, payable into the Optimus by Afrinvest personal accounts of the players and club officials of both teams.

Inaugurated in October 2022, Optimus by Afrinvest is a financial technology solution that helps customers do the most by harmonising banking, wealth management and brokerage needs into one simple platform.

Optimus by Afrinvest is also changing the way people interact with money to achieve financial freedom.

“Our risk management policy ensures we prioritise asset class diversification and execute client’s transactions in line with global best practices.

“We have built, specifically for you, a personalised digital wealth management neobank platform that provides bespoke and innovative financial services to help you reach the peak in your finances,” Chioke said.

The firm, he asserts, can help a team of young people, who happen to be Rangers International Football of Enugu, to become professionals and rise to international standards.

“They, too, will help to uplift other young people and show them that there is value and pride in doing things professionally.”

In 2023, the Afrinvest Equity Fund was the best-performing listed equity mutual fund with over 60 per cent returns, making it a standout choice for smart investors.

“All our mutual funds are professionally managed and strategically positioned to deliver impressive returns for investors. Afrinvest Equity Fund led the pack with 64.39 per cent returns in 2023, closely trailed by another company in a distant second position, which returned about 45 per cent, among others,” the company said.

Obaseki urged sports-loving Edo people to come out en masse during the tournament to support Insurance.

The Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the state government would provide free buses, through the Edo City Transport Services, at different pickup points to and from the match venue.

He stated, “This is to ensure Edo people come out en masse to cheer the home team to victory.

“Our sports-loving governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the provision of free bus rides, through the ECTS, to mobilise Edo people in their numbers to cheer the state’s football team, Bendel Insurance, to victory during their NPFL clash against Rangers FC on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

“The free buses will be available at various pickup points to ensure easy and accessible movement for fans and supporters of Bendel Insurance, as well as other football enthusiasts to and from the match venue.”

According to him, the route for the free bus service includes Ugbowo Axis, Airport Road, Sokponba Road, Ikpoba-Hill, Eyean-Aduwawa axis, King Square axis, Ogida Siluko Road, New Benin, Sapele Road, and Ekenwan Road.

Nehikhare added, “While we are sure of victory after 90 minutes of exciting football action, we are encouraging Edo people to come out en masse to cheer our darling team, Bendel Insurance, to victory.

“We want the stadium to be filled, so we can give them the moral and intimidating support they require.”

On his part, the Chief of Staff to Governor Obaseki, Dr Osaigbovo Iyoha, encouraged Insurance players to come all out against the visiting Rangers and ensure victory.

“The governor is solidly behind you and has approved a package for you. I am coming to the stadium with the package.

“We are impressed with the progress you have made this season and we are confident you will be better,” he said.

Iyoha added, “We are mobilising support for you because the Governor has approved free rides for fans to and from the stadium. We urge you to make the state proud by beating Rangers on Saturday.”