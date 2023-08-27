Insurance Scale Through Algeria Hurdles in CAF

Bendel Insurance are through to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup after a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Algeria’s AS Olympic Chlef.

Aggregate full time scores were 1-1 after each won their respective home match 1-0. The Federation Cup winner already won the first leg in Benin 1-0 before losing the second leg with the same scoreline in Algeria to end the game 1-1 on aggregate leading to a penalty shootout as they ended the game victorious.

Two other Nigeria sides, Enyimba and Remo Stars will be playing in the CAF Champions League second leg games on Sunday and will be hoping to overturn their first leg loss away from home.

Enyimba lost 4-3 to Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya while Remo Stars lost 1-0 to Medeama SC of Ghana and both will be hoping to secure victory at home to move to the next round of the compe-