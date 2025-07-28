Insurance On Trial – But At What Cost To Nigerians?

The recent statement from the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), issued in response to the ongoing investigation by the House Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, is both a defense and a cry for fairness.

But beyond the back-and-forth between the legislature and the insurers, there’s a deeper issue at stake – public trust in the insurance industry, which is already fragile and underdeveloped.

Nigeria’s insurance penetration currently sits below one per cent alarmingly low for a country of over 200 million people. It’s an industry that has long struggled with perception issues: a general mistrust of insurers, lack of awareness, and the age-old belief that insurance doesn’t pay.

Against this backdrop, the current narrative of alleged financial infractions, public accusations, and an increasingly politicized oversight process only worsens public sentiment.

For a sector that is fighting tooth and nail to earn the trust of Nigerians through awareness campaigns, digital innovations, regulatory reforms, and heavy investments in public education, this sort of controversy is a step backward.

Regardless of the merit of the investigation, the optics alone are damaging. Public perception doesn’t wait for judicial resolution or regulatory clarification. It reacts to headlines, soundbites, and insinuations. This is not just a PR issue, it’s an economic one.

The insurance sector is a critical enabler of economic growth, providing risk protection for businesses, individuals, and institutions.

A thriving insurance industry means resilience for small businesses, deeper financial inclusion, and confidence for investors.

When an entire industry is publicly questioned, without clear, transparent, and evidence-based communication, the ripple effects are far-reaching – undermining investor confidence, discouraging policyholders, and weakening an already small market.

Moreover, the NIA’s point about publicly listed companies being singled out, while unlisted entities are not held to the same scrutiny, raises legitimate questions about fairness and consistency.

These listed companies already operate under the watchful eyes of regulators, shareholders, and the Nigerian Exchange.

Dragging them into public controversies based on consultant reports not shared transparently could send a troubling signal: that openness and compliance are liabilities in Nigeria, not strengths. This is not to suggest that regulatory scrutiny is unwelcome. Far from it.

But oversight must be fair, well-informed, and constructive. The insurance sector must be regulated by those equipped to understand its complexities – namely, the statutory bodies like NAICOM, SEC, FRC, etc.

Overlapping and politicised investigations may play well for optics, but they disrupt operations, demoralize professionals, and ultimately slow down the journey toward a more inclusive and trusted insurance ecosystem.