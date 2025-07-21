Insurance Industry Mourns Buhari

…lauds his commitment to sector’s growth

Insurance sector practitioners commended the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the growth and development of the industry.

A statement issued by Mr Olusegun Omosehin, the Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), said Buhari’s leadership had a lasting impact on the country’s economic landscape.

“On behalf of NAICOM and the entire insurance industry, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and the good people of Nigeria.

”It is with profound sadness that we received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”During his tenure, former President Buhari demonstrated unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the insurance industry.

”His leadership had a lasting impact on the nation’s economic landscape,” he said. In the same vein, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) described Buhari as the first Nigerian leader to acknowledge the crucial role of the insurance industry in driving national growth.

Its Executive Secretary, Mr Tope Adaramola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the council was “deeply saddened and quite devastating” by Buhari’s death.

He said that the former president would be remembered for the significant recognition and support the insurance sector received during his tenure.

Adaramola highlighted Buhari’s public acknowledgment of the insurance industry’s contributions during COVID-19 in 2020.

“He was the first Nigerian President to duly acknowledge the pivotal place of the insurance industry to national growth,” Adaramola stated.

According to him, Buhari’s support for the sector was further demonstrated by his virtual attendance at the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) Conference held in Lagos.

He said while the industry had hoped for the signing of the Insurance Bill into law under his administration, the goal remained unfulfilled.

He, however, added that Buhari’s extensive infrastructural development projects have created new opportunities for insuring public assets for successive governments, recognising that “leadership is a continuum. “He will be sorely missed, and we pray for the repose of his soul,” Adaramola noted.