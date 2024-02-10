Insurance: IGI Aims Top Position With 5-Year Plan

The management of Industrial and General Insurance (IGI) has expressed its readiness to reclaim its leadership position through its 5-year strategic plan for greater efficiency, This resolve comes as Coopvest Limited acquired a substantial 40.7% interest in the organisation.

Making the declaration ahead of the annual general meeting for the acquisition billed for next month in Lagos, the Managing Director, Akinlolu Akinyele, in a statement signed by the company’s Head of Brand and Corporate Communications, Mr. Olufunmilayo Afolabi, said the private placement had succeeded in injecting capital into the business, thereby opening growth opportunities to the business and its numerous customers.

According to the statement, the relationship with the Cooperative Federation of Nigeria and its over 20 million members would also boost IGI’s transition and ecosystem. Afolabi added that the company’s new management has over 20 years of experience working across Africa in energy and life insurance, and it is supported by a strong board, one of whom is Tajudeen Ayeola, the CFN President.

His words, “We are on top of the legal actions challenging the Annual General Meeting and acquisition of 40.7% shares by Coopvest Limited. Due process was carried out on this new step because IGI respects the government and regulatory guidelines.