Insurance Guru, Okehi, To Present 4 Books On Christian Perspectives

An insurance guru, Dr Daniel Okehi, is set to present four books mainly on Christian perspectives during the public presentation, billed for May 11.

The book presentation is part of celebrations to mark his 70th birthday. The books are: “Heirs of Righteousness,” “Realities of God’s Grace,” “Jesus, the Game Changer” and “Transformal and Compelling Leadership.”

The public presentation will be chaired by Major General Ike Nwachukwu. Okehi, a distinguished figure in the Nigerian insurance and financial sector of Nigeria’s economy, spanning over four decades of professional experience, is the author of multiple books, including “Modeling Risk Management in Banks;

Examining Why Banks Fail” and the “Creator of the Brickred Banking Risk Software (BBRS), an innovative tool revolutionising risk management in banking operations.

An alumnus of the Lagos Business School’s Chief Executive Programme (CEP5) is a Fellow of several prestigious institutions, including the Chartered Insurance Institute (London and Nigeria), Council of Registered Insurance Brokers of Nigeria and the Enterprise Risk Management Association of Nigeria.

Okehi’s career over the years has been marked by leadership in transformative projects and consulting roles that have reengineered banking and insurance processes in Nigeria.

