Insurance Growth: NIA Secures Lawmakers’ Support

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has bagged the support of the 10th National Assembly. The assurance was given when the leadership of the association visited the Chairman, House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters of the House of Representatives, honourable Ahmed Jaha, in Abuja.

The Chairman of NIA, Olusegun Omosehin, who led the delegation to felicitate the honourable, used the avenue to appreciate him for his commitments toward the growth and development of insurance industry.

Omosehin congratulated him for his appointment as Chairman of House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters and craved more support, especially in ensuring that the Consolidated Insurance Industry Bill, received the needed attention that would lead to its passage into an Act.

The NIA Chairman also sought a robust collaboration and support on areas that affect the insurance industry whilst seeking enforcement of compulsory insurance laws and insurances of all government assets. Hon. Jaha, while commanding the NIA executive for the visit, assured them of his support towards making insurance take its rightful place in the country.

He promised to ensure all federal assets are consolidated for easy insurance coverage and that he would would work assiduously to see that adequate budgetary provisions are made for insurances of all government’s assets. He also pledged commitments toward the passing of the Consolidated Insurance Industry Bill, stressing that the passage of the Bill into an Act would help facilitate the growth of the insurance industry.

He implored the insurers to sustain their core of practice which hinges on trust, adding that the economy needs insurance to thrive, hence the role of insurance practitioners is important in the journey of the country to lofty heights.