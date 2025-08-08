Insurance-Fuelled Rally Lifts Equities By N1.58trn In Two Days

The Nigerian equities market staged a blistering rally this week, with investors raking in a staggering N1.580 trillion in just three trading days, spurred by the landmark signing of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, 2025 (NIIRA 2025) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

From a market capitalization of N91.149 trillion on Monday, August 4, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) surged to N92.730 trillion by close of trading on Thursday, August 7—an unprecedented upward swing that reflects resurgent investor confidence in the insurance sector and wider market fundamentals.

On Thursday alone, the market added N478.83 billion, up from N92.251 trillion the previous day, marking a 0.51 per cent daily gain. The All-Share Index (ASI) followed suit, climbing 756.85 basis points to close at 146,570.71, pushing yearto-date (YTD) returns to an impressive 42.40 per cent.

The epicentre of this bullish charge was the NGX Insurance Index, which recorded backto-back double-digit gains—+9.87 per cent on Wednesday and +8.76 per cent on Thursday—its most aggressive two-day performance since June 2023. Eighteen of Thursday’s 44 gainers were insurance stocks, with AIICO Insurance, AXA Mansard, and Cornerstone Insurance each hitting the maximum daily gain of 10 per cent. SUNU Assurance was the only laggard in the sector.