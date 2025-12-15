Insurance Firm Replaces Chairman

Leadway Assurance has appointed Mrs Adebisi Lamikanra as board chairperson. In a statement by the company, her appointment followed the expiration of the tenure and retirement of General Martin Agwai (rtd) from the company’s board. Agwai had served as the board chairman of the company since November 2016.

Also, Lamikanra is a chartered accountant and fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. She brings almost four decades of leadership and advisory experience to the role.

She was a partner at Andersen Nigeria and made history as the first female Partner at KPMG Nigeria, where she retired as Head of Advisory Services and Lead for the African Region Advisory Practice.

Lamikanra graduated from the University of Lagos and the Lagos Business School She honed her leadership skills through advanced executive programmes at Harvard Business School, INSEAD, and the Kellogg School of Management.