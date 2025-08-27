Insurance Firm Reiterates Commitment To Boosting Quality Of Life For Retirees

Following the successful hosting of the 2025 edition of its Annuitant Forum, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for retirees.

According to a press release, the virtual gathering, which had as its theme, “Making the Most of Life in Retirement”, brought together annuitants from across Nigeria for an engaging and insightful dialogue on how to maximise opportunities in retirement.

The statement said: “The annual Annuitant Forum serves as a platform for Stanbic IBTC Insurance to connect directly with its annuitant clients, providing guidance, inspiration, and practical advice to help them navigate this important life stage. This year’s edition was designed to inspire attendees to safeguard their financial well-being and also to embrace holistic fulfilment – physically, emotionally, and socially, in retirement.”

Speaking during the event, Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance, reiterated the company’s commitment to being a trusted partner in every retiree’s journey. He said: “Our mission is to help our annuitants make the most of this chapter, not just financially but in every aspect of their lives.

Through forums like this, we reaffirm our role as partners in their well-being.” The discussions explored topics relevant to modernday retirees, including maintaining financial stability in a changing economy, embracing healthy lifestyle practices, setting up Wills, and Estate Planning.

Attendees were encouraged to approach retirement as a season of reinvention -one where purpose and passion can be redefined. Participants also had the opportunity to share personal experiences, exchange practical tips, ask direct questions about their annuity products, and broaden retirement planning needs.