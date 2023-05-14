Insurance Firm Re-launches 4 Retail Products

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc. on Saturday said that it has re-launched four affordable retail insurance products in a bid to deepen insurance penetration. Ms Oyinkansola Sobande, the firm’s Corporate Communications, Brand Management and Customer Service Manager, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

Sobande said the products were designed to assist policy holders, especially those at the grassroots level to mitigate risks. She listed the products to include GNI Motor Flex, Great Savers Delight (GSD), GNI Fireproof and Personal Accident Insurance (PAI).

Sobande said the products had been duly approved and certified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). “These products were borne out of the need to offer more benefits to policyholders at affordable cost, especially during the current economic situation of the country.

“GNI is committed to driving the retail business, having identified the segment of the market as a veritable means of improving insurance market penetration in the country. “As a market leader, we have identified the urgent need to create new unique products and not recycle already existing generic products.

“Considering the staggering 86 per cent of uninsured citizens with insurable interests, the market is clearly available to be exploited,” she said. Commenting, the Head of Corporate Services, GNI, Mrs. Kofoworola Oshiga, stated that the products were specially developed to meet customers’ specific needs at highly competitive rates.

Oshiga assured the insured public of the insurance company’s exceptional service delivery, satisfaction and value for money, as well as prompt claims settlement whenever it occurs. Also, the Managing Director of GNI, Mrs. Cecilia Osipitan, said the Motor Flex, Fireproof and Personal Accident retail products are designed to protect the lives and properties of both the insured and third- party in crisis through monetary compensation.

Osipitan explained that the Great Savers Delight is an investment linked savings plan developed to promote savings culture. She noted that the insurance firm has put in place a-stressfree underwriting documentation process in all its branch offices nationwide.

“I enjoin the public to walk into any of our offices nearest to them or access our social media platforms or official website on www. greatnigeriaplc.com to pick up any of the company’s products and services applicable to them.

“GNI is committed to support NAICOM in increasing the penetration of insurance products across the country. “We will consistently live up to our corporate values, tagged PEPTIP – Professionalism, Empathy, Passion for Customers, Team Spirit, Innovation and Precision,” she assured.