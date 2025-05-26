Insurance Firm Picks MD

Share

Enterprise Life Assurance Nigeria has appointed Nelson Akerele as managing director, following the exit of Mrs Funmilayo Omo, who served in the role for five years.

The change in leadership was announced at the firm’s Lagos head office. Omo joined the company in 2020 and led the company through a period of significant growth, focusing on digital innovation and expanding access to life insurance products across underserved markets in Nigeria.

Also, Akerele has over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector with expertise in strategic growth, business development and operational management.

The board expressed confidence that he would continue to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor. The company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Larbi-Tieku explained: “Nelson Akerele is a proven leader with a strong understanding of the Nigerian insurance industry.

His appointment marks a new chapter for Enterprise Life Nigeria as the firm deepens its commitment to innovation and customer service.”

Share