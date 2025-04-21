Insurance Firm Picks MD, ED

Share

Royal Exchange Prudential Assurance Life Plc, a specialist Life underwriting firm, has appointed Polycarp Didamas as managing director.

Also, the company said in a statement that Dr. Agboola Omoniyi Oladipupo was appointed executive director, commercial, noting that both appointments had been approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Didam is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Lagos and Lagos Business School (LBS). Agboola is a chartered insurance practitioner, registered insurance broker, certified microfinance banker, chartered company secretary and corporate governance professional.

With 27 years of industry experience, he has worked in three insurance companies and three registered insurance brokers, excelling in underwriting, branch operations, and leadership roles.

Didam, is a seasoned chartered insurer with over 35 years of experience in technical, broking, marketing and management within the insurance industry.

He began his career at Afribank Insurance Brokers in the 1990s as regional manager, northeast, before joining IGI Kaduna as Branch Manager in 1993.

He later became regional director, north, overseeing operations across the northern region and Abuja from 1993 to 2004.

Aksi, Didam joined Guaranty Trust Assurance as regional director, north, rising to assistant general manager before leaving in 2013 to become MD/CEO of Guinea Insurance Plc.

He later served as MD/CEO at Fin Insurance Company Ltd until 2017 and at Veritas Kapital Assurance PLC from 2017 to 2019.

