Insurance Firm Picks MD, Directors

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc has appointed Tope Ilesanmi as the managing director of CHI Life Assurance Limited. Other appointments to the board are Bode Opadokun and Folashade Onanuga, non-executive directors.

Also, Patience Ugboajah has been appointed as executive director, operations for the new Life Assurance arm of the group. The company said in a statement that all the appointments have been duly approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Ilesanmi replaced Ose Oluyanwo, the pioneer managing director, who has since taken on a new strategic leadership role in the group. He is an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN).

He obtained a degree in finance from the University of Lagos, Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Bayero Univer- sity, and Master of Science (MSc) degree from the University of Port Harcourt. Ilesanmi has served as general manager/divisional director at Consolidated Hallmark Insur- ance before his recent appointment.

In this new role, he is expected to build on the strong brand equity of the Consolidated Hallmark Hold- ings to lead the new Life Insurance arm of the Group to deliver exceptional and innovative Life Assurance solutions into the Nigerian market.