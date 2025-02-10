Insurance Firm Picks ED, CFO

Share

The Board of Rex Insurance Limited (Rex) has appointed Adesola Akintayo as executive director, technical; Abayomi Kayode, chief financial officer; Adeyinka Aderombi, chief digital information officer and Kazeem Sulaimon, head of underwriting.

The company explained in a statement that the appointments had been approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), adding that Akintayo would drive continuous growth and profitability as the executive director of the technical department of the company.

She started her career with Royal Exchange Assurance Nigeria, (as the company was known then) in the statistics department and rose to become the unit head.

Akintayo was later appointed the head, statistics & reinsurance, head, statistics and risk management, senior manager/head, underwriting and assistant general manager, technical operations.

