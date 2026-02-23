Insurance Firm Picks CEO

SanlamAllianz General Insurance has appointed Mrs. Jacqueline Uche Agweh as managing director/chief executive officer. Agweh has over three decades of deep industry experience cutting across underwriting, claims management, reinsurance, insurance broking, life assurance, and technical operations.

Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to strengthening leadership capacity and enhancing operational excellence within Nigeria’s insurance sector. Prior to her appointment, she served as executive director, technical operations at SanlamAllianz General Insurance.

She previously held senior management roles at FBN General Insurance (now Sanlam General Insurance), Oasis Insurance Plc, Kelsan Insurance Brokers Limited, ACEN Insurance Co. Limited, and other leading institutions within the industry.

Agweh is a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (FCIIN) and an alumna of the Lagos Business School (SMP 69).

She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in insurance from University of Lagos. She has served on Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA)’s committees, including as chairman of the SubCommittee on Outstanding Claims and chairman of the Motor Technical Committee Retreat (2022).

She is also actively involved in various professional and industry associations, contributing to the advancement of insurance practice and governance in Nigeria.

A recipient of multiple industry awards, including the then FBN General Insurance (now SanlamAllianz General) Chairman’s Gold Award for Leadership, Agweh is widely recognised for her strategic leadership, customer-focused approach, and strong commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.