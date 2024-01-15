Insurance firm picks Acting MD, director

Leadway Assurance Company Limited has appointed Mr. Gboyega Lesi as acting managing director. Also, the company appointed Mrs. Oluwafunmilayo Amanwa as executive director, technical and operations, following the exit of Ms. Adetola Adegbayi. The company said in a statement that Lesi appointment was in line with the regulatory requirements of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on tenure limits for executives. The board of directors of the company also expressed confidence in Lesi’s leadership capabilities, underpinned by his close collaboration with Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale over the years. The noted that Lesi, a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience, was well positioned to lead the company into its next phase of growth. His strategic vision and deep understanding of the industry make him an ideal successor to guide Leadway Assurance on its trajectory of sustained success.

