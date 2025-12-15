Insurance Firm Picks 2 Directors

SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has appointed Roland Ouedraogo as non-executive director and Elie Ogounigni ans executive director.

The Company Secretary, Taiwo Kuku, has made this known in a disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), notifying its shareholders and the investing public that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had approved the appointments, saying that the appointments came at a critical time as insurance firms prepare for capital verification ahead of the industry’s recapitalisation deadline.

Ouedraogo obtained a Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso and a post graduate degree in actuarial science from the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium. He has extensive expertise in insurance and reinsurance, with experience spanning operations, IT, and human resources.

Also, Ogounigni obtained a degree in bank administration from Université Abomey-Calavi, Benin, and a master degree in accounting and finance from the Academy of Paris, France.

He also completed a Chartered Accountant traineeship certified by the French Chartered Accountants Association (OEC, Paris). Ogounigni began his career as an accountant in 1998 and rose to become General Manager, Risk and Control at SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc.