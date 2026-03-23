Insurance Firm Names CEO

Cosmic Insurance Brokers (CIB) Limited has appointed Barr. Babajide Bello as managing director. The company said in a stwtement that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had approved the appointment, adding that the appointment reflected both the organisation’s and the regulator’s confidence in its leadership transition, built on institutional knowledge, operational and marketing discipline, and deep technical expertise aimed at ensuring stability and continuity across all sectors and departments.

Before his appointment, Barr. Bello held several positions within the company for over 26 years, including marketer, branch nanager, assistant general manager, general manager, and executive director. Bello is a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers.

He previously served as chairman of the Abuja Area Committee of the NCRIB. According to the company, Barr. Bello will spearhead strategic initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction, expand market presence, and strengthen partnerships with stakeholders across the insurance industry.

It added that his leadership would focus on leveraging technology, talent development, and international best practices to drive business growth and sustainability.

The board and management of Cosmic Insurance Brokers expressed confidence that with Barr. Bello as the MD/CEO, he would take the company to greater heights and reposition it towards new innovations and branding in other to be competitive in the elite rank of brokers in Nigeria and internationally.