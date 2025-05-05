Insurance Firm Gets Director

Share

Heirs Life Assurance has appointed Callista Azogu as an independent non-executive director. Azogu is an accomplished business leader with over 35 years of experience spanning finance, operations, human resources and executive leadership.

She previously served as the Deputy Managing Director at Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, where she led key stakeholder engagement with government institutions and contributed to major commercial negotiations.

Also, Azogu served as the pioneer finance and control manager at Eni Ghana Exploration & Production Limited. Currently, she serves on several corporate boards and brings expertise in stakeholder engagement, corporate governance, and compliance.

Commenting, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Chairman, Heirs Life Assurance, said: “We are pleased to welcome Callista to the Board of Heirs Life Assurance.

She brings formidable Board experience, a commitment to excellence, strong corporate governance, and a track record of delivering long-term value.

I am confident that she will further strengthen our leadership, as we continue transforming the insurance industry with innovative, accessible, and inclusive solutions.”

