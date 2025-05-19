Insurance Firm Engages MD

Share

Royal Exchange Plc has appointed Ms Idu Okwuosa-Okeahialam as managing director. She is expected to provide strategic leadership while exploring new opportunities for the business.

The company explained in a statement that her appointment has been approved by the board of the company. In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, Okwuosa-Okeahialam would assume the new position from May 21, 2025.

Okwuosa-Okeahialam is a finance professional with over 15 years’ core experience spanning across various industries including oil & gas, banking and financial services.

Also, she is experienced in funds management, compliance and risk administration, sales, client relationship management and customer experience.

She is expected to support the company’s continued growth and success. The company expressed confidence that the new leader of the management team was armed with the requisite skills and experience to make a meaningful contribution to the board.

