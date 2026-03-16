Insurance Firm Engages CEO

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited has appointed Funmilayo Abimbola Omo as chief executive officer. Also, the company appointed ‘Tokunboh Ishmael as the new chairman of Board of Directors.

The appointments followed Prudential Plc’s recent acquisition of the remaining 49 per cent of shares in Prudential Zenith Life, giving it full ownership of the company.

Omo took over the leadership of the company with experience in the insurance and financial services sectors, while Ishmael brings over two decades of experience in invest ment banking, private equity, and business development.

The Chief Executive Officer for Africa at Prudential, Emmanuel Aryee, explained that the new appointments reaffirmed the group’s commitment to building its presence in Nigeria and the broader African market.

Under Prudential’s full ownership and the new leadership, Prudential Zenith Life stated that it would leverage global expertise and its bancassurance partnership with Zenith Bank to improve accessibility to its insurance products.