Insurance Firm Appoints MD

International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc has appointed Joyce Odiachi as acting managing director pending the appointment of a substantive chief executive.

She was appointed following the resignation of Olasupo Sogelola as its managing director.

The company said in a statement that the Nigerian Exchange Limited, shareholders and the i nve s t i n g public had been notified of his resignation.

Odiachi was the executive d i r e c t o r of technical before the new appointment.