Prestige Assurance Plc has appointed Mr. Umesh Mohan Rathod as managing director. Also, the company appointed Mr. Deepak Pal as executive director and Mr. Benjamin Simon as assistant general manager, internal audit department.

In a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and signed by its Company Secretary, Chidinma Ibe-Louis, the appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Rajesh Kamble.